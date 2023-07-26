Hokies’ J.C. Price makes guest-speaker appearance at Lord Botetourt youth camp

DALEVILLE, Va. – Virginia Tech Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach J.C. Price made an appearance in Daleville Tuesday night. Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless held his annual youth football camp, hosting Price and a few former Cavaliers turned Hokies.

“I think the message today is how important football is, keep it relevant, keep it vibrant,” Price said. “Football relates so much to your regular life that you don’t get being a normal student as far as adversity, dealing with people from ethnic or religious backgrounds, football encompasses all of that.”

Nearly 200 kids turned out in Daleville to learn the skills and drills, hopeful to be playing under the lights some day.