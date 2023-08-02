Jefferson Forest captures Botetourt Metro Golf Invitational

TROUTVILLE, Va. – The Botetourt Metro Invitational high school golf tournament was contested Tuesday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. 18 high school teams, 90 players in all from across SW Virginia were doing battle on what can only be described as a picturesque day at Botetourt Golf Club.

Defending champ Jefferson Forest was able to become a repeat team champion with a total of 313. Northside is second at 318 and Salem is third with 320. The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund awarded a ‘surprise scholarship’ to the Cavaliers’ Evan Britton.

“I felt like we’ve got a good team. People have stepped up and replaced the people that graduated. It’s been really nice, but the scholarship award was really cool. This is a really great tournament.”

And the individual champion with the low score of 70, goes to Kathryn Ha of Salem. Among other honors, she’s representing the United States in the junior Solheim Cup coming this fall.

“I’m just so honored and I’m very humbled as well being able to not only represent Roanoke Valley but just the United States as a whole and I’m just so excited to compete against the best girls in the world. Which is kind of crazy to say because I just never dreamed of being here,” Ha said.