VMI opens Rocco era with Davidson on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Keydets are back in action on Saturday, entering a new era under a well known name in college football and this area - Danny Rocco.

Rocco inherited a 1-10 2022 squad that had a lot of injuries during the season. The cupboard isn’t bare though, the Keydets return quarterback Collin Ironside and a strong running back corp with Rayshad Raymond and Hunter Rice.

The majority of veteran depth is on defense, linebacker Evan Eller recorded 99 tackles last season. They’re bolstered on the perimeter with strong defensive backs like senior Austin White as well.

They open Saturday with the reigning Pioneer Football League champs in Davidson, and they’ll need to stop a potent option attack.

“They can’t just hand the ball off to their fullback and get 3, 4, 5 yards a carry so it starts there, but then you better have your edges set because they can get the ball to the perimeter a number of different ways and they execute at a really really high-level,” Rocco said. “Our general principles defensively will remain intact. We will leverage the football, knock blockers back, try to eliminate creases in the offensive line, and for the ball to squirt through cleanly and create some change or confusion for the offense.”

VMI will face Davidson at home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.