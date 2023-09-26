Jefferson Forest’s Josiah Bell is Week 5 Player of Week

Rustburg, Va. – It was a battle of Seminole District unbeaten in Rustburg.

But the visiting Cavaliers of Jefferson Forest brought “the moose.”

Senior quarterback Josiah Bell stands 6′3″, 220 lb, and was as tough to bring down as any North American big game.

Bell piled up 118 yards and two scores on the ground, and added 3 of 6 passing for 146 yards and two more touchdowns.

Bell’s efforts totaled 264 yards and a ‘Gettysburg Address’ ‘four score’ in the 45-24 Jefferson Forest win over the previously unbeaten Red Devils.

The effort helps keep the Cavs perfect at 5-0 and scores Bell the honor of Week 5 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.