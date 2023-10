RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Bobcats hosted the Floyd County Buffaloes this evening for their last home game of the season.

First-quarter quarterback Landon Clark used his feet for a 50-yard touchdown.

Still in the first, it’s the Bobcats again. Landon Clark throws it across the middle to wide receiver Sincere Taylor for a big pickup.

Two plays later its Clark using his legs again to get into the endzone.

Radford continued to roll winning this one 46 to 0.