Christiansburg tops Abingdon in playoff round one, 26-3

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Blue Demons hosted the Abingdon Falcons Friday night for the first round in the playoffs.

In the first quarter, Christiansburg started quickly scoring twice. Running back Xavier Joplin took this one between the tackles, got a couple of nice blocks, and walked it in for a touchdown

After that, for two-and-a-half quarters, it became a defensive battle with both teams not giving up any points

Then in the fourth, the Blue Demons got the spark they needed. Defensive back Izaiah Cotto picked off the Falcons quarterback Lucas Honaker at midfield.

Two plays later it’s Joplin again using his feet for the 50-yard touchdown to seal the game.

Christiansburg tops Abingdon 26-3.

