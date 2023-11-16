College Hoops Roundup: Hokies handle Campbell, Radford falls at VCU

Lynn Kidd set career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and Virginia Tech beat Campbell 60-44 on Wednesday night. It was a defensive battle in the first half. Virginia Tech held Campbell to 16 points - its fewest allowed since Feb. 7, 2022 against Pittsburgh. The Camels were 4-of-21 shooting in the half and Virginia Tech shot just 36%, including missing its first 10 3-pointers. Campbell turned it over 12 times in the half. Virginia Tech went without a field goal for over seven minutes in the second half as Campbell pulled within 41-32. Cattoor gave the Hokies a 39-20 lead on a 3-pointer with 15:05 left and he ended the field-goal drought with another 3 at 8:08. Robbie Beran made two key mid-range jumpers late in the second half. Campbell got within 46-37 and 50-42, but Beran answered both times at the other end with made jumpers. Beran, a Northwestern transfer, finished with six points for Virginia Tech (2-1). Sean Pedulla, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game, was held to five points and five assists. Virginia Tech jumped out to a 19-7 lead as Campbell started 2 of 13 from the field. The Camels didn’t reach double-digit scoring until the 4:10 remaining when Anthony Dell’Orso made 1 of 2 free throws. Elijah Walsh scored 10 points for Campbell (1-2). Dell’Orso, coming off a 35-point performance against East Carolina on Saturday, was held to six points on 2-of-13 shooting. Virginia Tech plays Wofford on Sunday. Campbell plays North Carolina Central on Monday.

Jason Nelson scored 19 points as VCU beat Radford 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Nelson shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Rams (2-1). Zeb Jackson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Toibu Lawal was 3 of 5 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders (2-2) were led in scoring by Kenyon Giles, who finished with 19 points. DaQuan Smith added 11 points and two steals for Radford. Bryan Antoine also had 10 points.

In women’s action, UVA downed in-state rival William & Mary 80-51 to move to 3-0. The Radford women fell to East Tennessee State 49-45.