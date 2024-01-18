APPITUDE | A huge NFL disappointment in the playoffs - Dallas Cowboys

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.
We’re talking all about several things in this episode but for starters, what are your thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys’ performance in the playoff game?
The video will be uploaded here once it is done processing.
Here’s where you can watch us:
Apptiude can be watched on our website, YouTube account, and wherever you stream WSLS 10 every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.
Thanks for watching!
To watch more Appitude episodes, click here.