UVA beats Richmond in season opener, 34-14

Colandrea passed for nearly 300 yards in his appearance

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Virginia vs. Richmond (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers opened their season at home against Richmond, eager to make a statement as Head Coach Tony Elliott embarks on his third year with the team.

The game started under perfect football weather, and the Cavaliers wasted no time showing their potential. In the first quarter, quarterback Anthony Colandrea delivered a stunning deep pass to Trell Harris, who caught it in the end zone, giving UVA an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, with the Cavaliers up 10-0, Colandrea connected with Jack Griese on a short dump pass. Griese made the most of the opportunity, racing 57 yards for his first receiving touchdown, extending UVA’s lead to 17-0.

Richmond managed to respond in the second quarter, narrowing the gap with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kyle Wickersham, making the score 20-7. However, just as the game was heating up, so did the weather. A sudden lightning storm forced Scott Stadium to be evacuated, leading to a lengthy delay of about two hours.

Once play resumed, the Cavaliers maintained their momentum, ultimately securing a decisive 34-14 victory over Richmond. It was a promising start for Coach Elliott and his team, setting the tone for what they hope will be a successful season.

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

