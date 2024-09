NFL investigating lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accused of sexual assault

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND – Deshaun Watson is again under a spotlight away from the field.

The NFL said Tuesday it is investigating the latest civil lawsuit filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2020 while he played for Houston.

Recommended Videos

On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexually assaulting her during an incident at her apartment four years ago. She claims Watson sexually forced himself on her for several minutes. She's seeking $1 million in damages, according to the suit.

“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy,” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said. “Not looking at the commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

The exempt list allows Roger Goodell to place a player on paid leave while reviewing his case or unusual circumstances.

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been in the exempt list while his criminal charge for domestic violence plays out.

Watson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, was previously suspended 11 games by the league in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson was also fined $5 million.

He settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits brought by the women in 2022 before being disciplined by the league.

It's not known if Watson disclosed the newest allegation to the league — or the Browns — prior to the lawsuit being filed in Harris County, Texas. The woman's lawyer is Tony Buzbee, who represented most of the other therapists in their claims against the QB.

The Browns, who traded five draft picks — three in the first round — to the Texans for the three-time Pro Bowler, also released a statement.

“We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL’s guidelines on this matter,” the team said.

Watson's star-crossed career in Cleveland began with the team giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

The Browns' hopes that he can become a long-term answer at quarterback for them has been sidetracked by his legal issues, the lengthy suspension and a shoulder injury that limited Watson to just six starts last season.

He also hasn't played up to expectations in 13 starts. The Browns made the playoffs last season after signing free agent Joe Flacco for the final month.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old Watson had a rough performance in his first game since breaking a bone in his throwing shoulder in November and undergoing surgery.

Watson, who didn't play at all in the preseason, completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was also sacked six times and took several more hard shots.

At this point, Watson is expected to play this week when the Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Watson typically talks to the media on Wednesdays during game week.

Watson's shaky performance against the Cowboys did little to diffuse concerns the Browns erred in signing him. He was also dealing with some personal hardship following the death of his biological father and a former Clemson teammate in the days leading up to the opener.

Despite numerous distractions, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he doesn't feel Watson has lost any confidence.

“Deshaun’s played at a very, very high level,” Stefanski said. "He’s won at every level of football. He does not lack for confidence.”

NOTES: As expected, the Browns signed WR Kadarius Toney to their practice squad. Toney was released by Kansas City in August after two seasons. A star in one of the Chiefs' Super Bowl wins, Toney gives Cleveland some experienced depth. ... CB Justin Hardee Sr. and WR Tulu Griffin were released from the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL