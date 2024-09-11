Aces star A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA single season scoring record as Aces beat Fever

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) shoots over Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – A'ja Wilson broke the WNBA single season scoring record with her 941st point just before the first half of the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

Wilson hit a jumper from the free throw line with 26.4 seconds left in the second quarter to surpass the previous mark of 939 points set by Jewell Loyd in 2023. The Aces' two-time league MVP came into the game averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.

She finished the game with 27 points and 12 rebounds as Las Vegas won 86-75.

Wilson needed just 35 games to top last year’s record by Loyd, who needed 38 games. Wilson’s previous high was 912 points, set in 40 games last season.

She now has 956 points this season and could potentially be the first player in league history to reach 1,000 in a year.

She missed the team's previous game in New York on Sunday as she was recovering from an ankle injury she suffered against Connecticut last Friday night.

The Aces have four games left, including another one against the Fever on Friday night.

