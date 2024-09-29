Shedeur Sanders throws for 290 yards, 3 TDs to lead improved Colorado to 48-21 rout of UCF

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Shedeur Sanders threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to help Colorado match its victory total for all of last season with a 48-21 rout of UCF.

Two-way star Travis Hunter had a TD catch and interception for the Buffaloes (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), who have won three straight games following a lopsided road loss to Nebraska.

Hunter scored on a 23-yard reception in the first quarter, struck a Heisman pose after his second-half inteception, and finished with nine catches on nine targets for 89 yards.

Sanders. son of coach Deion Sanders, also had TD throws of 47 yards to Will Sheppard and 10 yards to LaJohntay Wester on the way to completing 28 of 35 passes with one interception.

Colorado's improved defense stood tall, too, slowing down an offense that entered game averaging a nation-leading 375.7 yards per game rushing. The Buffaloes forced four turnovers — intercepting KJ Jefferson twice, once in the end zone — and also denying UCF points on one drive that stalled inside the Colorado 1.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig finished off the strong defensive performance by picking up a fumble in the closing minutes and returning it 95 yards for Colorado's final touchdown.

Both teams were coming off exciting comeback wins in their conference openers, with Colordao beating Baylor after forcing overtime on Sanders' 43-yard Hail Mary TD to Wester on the last play of regulation and UCF wiping out a 21-point deficit on the road to defeat TCU 35-34.

Welcoming the Buffaloes to Orlando for the first meeting between the teams capped a day in which UCF hosted the FOX Big Noon Kickoff pregame show on campus, giving coach Gus Malzahn's program the most national exposure the Knights have received since entering the Big 12 last season.

Jefferson completed 20 of 35 passes for 284 yards, including TDs of 75 yards to RJ Harvey and 15 yards to Xavier Townsend. The quarterback also scored on a 7-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: Shedeur Sanders had another big day passing, but the Buffaloes ran the ball well, too, finishing with 128 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

UCF: The Knights secondary was exposed in their narrow victory over TCU. Sanders was sacked twice, but on far too many occasions when the quarterback escaped pressure he was able to find receivers running wide open.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Bye week before hosting No. 23 Kansas State on Oct. 12

UCF: Plays at Florida next Saturday.

