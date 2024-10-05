Virginia rallies from 14-point deficit to beat Boston College 24-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields threw a pass that set up a field goal, then caught the go-ahead touchdown as the Cavaliers rallied and beat Boston College 24-14 on Saturday.

Virginia’s defense forced three fourth-quarter turnovers as the home team overcame an early two-touchdown deficit.

Recommended Videos

“We’ve been down before. It ain’t nothing for us,” safety Jonas Sanker said. “The mentality of the defense all year is, we’re going to fight and compete regardless of what the circumstance is.”

Sanker returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown part of a dominant defensive second half that Virginia shutout the Eagles.

Fields caught four passes for 63 yards, including a 30-yard score with 10:39 to play as the Cavaliers opened ACC play with two wins for the first time since 2019. He also threw a 29-yard completion to running back Kobe Pace.

That touchdown came two plays after Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett intercepted a tipped pass.

On Boston College’s next possession, quarterback Thomas Castellanos fumbled, and Sanker picked up the ball near the sideline and returned it for a score. Later, backup cornerback Kendren Smith intercepted a Castellanos pass with 3:04 left to seal the win.

“They accepted the challenge,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. “They found a way to persevere through it. They didn’t get down. They didn’t start pointing fingers. They all looked at themselves in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to figure out what it takes.’”

Anthony Colandrea threw for 179 yards and a score for the Cavaliers, who are 4-1 for the first time since 2019.

“We came out super slow in the first and second quarter, really didn’t do much,” Colandrea said. “But third and fourth quarter we started to pick it up and play good football.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku led Boston College with 10 tackles and a sack.

“I think our guys played hard,” Eagles coach Bill O’Brien said. “It’s not a lack of effort. It’s just breakdowns We have to fix. … I’m not questioning the effort.”

A year ago, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Virginia squandered a 21-7 halftime lead. This year, it was the Eagles jumping in front early, going up 14-0, as Castellanos completed his first 11 throws, including a pair of touchdown tosses.

But in the second half, the Cavaliers played tighter coverage in the secondary and put more pressure on Castellanos, a gifted runner who Virginia contained and held to five rushing yards on seven attempts, not counting the three times he was sacked.

“I think the rush got a little better,” O’Brien said. “It did bottle up a little bit on coverage. It was kind of a back-and-forth game there for a while and then we turned it over.”

Those turnovers helped erase Boston College’s big start.

By winning its fourth game this season, Virginia guaranteed Elliott his most successful season in his three years leading the program. The Cavaliers had posted three-win campaigns the past two years.

“The guys in the locker room are buying into what we’re trying to build as a program,” Elliott said. “And they’re learning how to win close games. They’re learning how to win fourth-quarter games. The foundation that we laid those first two years is starting to show some results.”

Boston College: The Eagles were unable to maintain their fast start and failed to open 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007. Boston College went just 2 for 6 on third downs in the second half, and were outgained 223-126 total yards after halftime.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ defense needed a half to get its feet under it, but once it did, the unit was dominant. Virginia dominated play after intermission, holding Boston College scoreless in the second half and putting up 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers put up two of three sacks and forced both of its turnover after the break.

Boston College: Visits Virginia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia: Hosts No. 22 Louisville next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.