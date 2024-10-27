Hampton, Jones have big days, Tar Heels end skid 41-14 over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Omarion Hampton ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and J.J. Jones caught five passes for 129 yards and a pair of scores as North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 41-14 win over Virginia on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (4-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) buried a month’s worth of frustration by dominating the second and third quarters to end their longest losing streak since 2018.

Recommended Videos

Virginia (4-4, 2-3) endured a dismal offensive day, not scoring a touchdown until backup quarterback Tony Muskett connected with JR Wilson for a 68-yard score with 10:07 left and the outcome no longer in doubt.

The Tar Heels outgained Virginia 428 yards to 288 and held the Cavaliers to a 6-for-16 showing on third down.

Virginia, loser of three in a row, struggled to block North Carolina, which racked up 10 sacks.

Kaimon Rucker had three of them and Beau Atkinson added two as the Tar Heels dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Virginia played with a rejiggered offensive line, sliding guard Noah Josey to center with starter Brian Stevens and backup Ty Furnish out Saturday. Trouble for Josey struck early when his errant snap at the North Carolina 1-yard line led to an 11-yard loss and cost the Cavaliers an early chance for a touchdown.

Virginia settled for a field goal before Carolina broke loose and led 38-6 going into the fourth quarter.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels put their open date to good use and played their most complete and impressive game of the year, striking for big plays in both the passing and running game, while getting a smothering performance from their defense.

Virginia: The Cavaliers weren’t competitive in what was considered the most winnable remaining game on their schedule. Now, heading into its open date, Virginia faces a brutal final four games, three on the road, still needing a pair of victories to become bowl eligible for the first time under third-year coach Tony Elliott.

North Carolina: Visits Florida State on Saturday

Virginia: Has a bye before going to Pittsburgh on Nov. 9