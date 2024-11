ROANOKE, Va. – Floyd County has been marching to the beat of a new drum under first year coach Tim Cromer. A balanced attack headlined by Joe March himself.

The senior running back had 20 carries Friday night for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. March also helped lead the Buffaloes stampede on defense—playing every snap. Floyd County beat Appomattox County 20-15…earning its first playoff win since 2017.

For his efforts Friday night Joe March is your Week 12 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.