Dodgers reach $17M, 1-year deal with Conforto and $22M, 2-year contract with Treinen, AP sources say

FILE - San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run to score Heliot Ramos against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Aug. 23, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

DALLAS – The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract to add outfielder Michael Conforto and a $22 million, two-year deal to retain right-hander Blake Treinen, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because the agreements were subject to successful physicals. Conforto's deal was first reported by MLB.com.

Conforto, a former first-round draft pick who turns 32 on March 1, hit .237 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs this year for San Francisco in the final season of a $36 million, two-year contract.

He played for the New York Mets from 2015-21, becoming an All-Star in 2017. Conforto turned down an $18.4 million offer from the Mets, then didn’t sign for 2022 as he recovered from right shoulder surgery.

Conforto has a .251 career average with 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine major league seasons.

Treinen, 36, missed the 2023 big league season while recovering from labrum and rotator cuff surgery on Nov. 11, 2022. He bruised a lung on March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff and didn't make his season debut until May 5.

Treinen went 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances, striking out 56 and walking 11 in 46 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the World Series champions.

He had a $1 million base salary last season in the option year of a contract that called for an $8 million salary in 2023.

