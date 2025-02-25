1st and 10 Trophy Tour: William Fleming's Malachi Coleman

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour heads to William Fleming to honor one of the best to ever come out of the backfield.

It was week three against Salem when Malachi Coleman reminded everyone who he was. He had 23 carries for 342 yards and two touchdowns as the Colonels beat the Spartans for the first time in 22 years. Coleman, who finished the season with over 2,000 yards and had over 5,000 for his career, is now William Fleming’s all-time leading rusher. He is already on to the next challenge at Syracuse University to continue his pursuit to greatness but William Fleming head coach Nick Leftwich remembered that week three performance all too well.

“You know, obviously he played well. First play from scrimmage. You know, we score a touchdown offensively and that set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Leftwich. “And as a team, we played well. Malachi did his part and, you know, he did his part for the season. He was a phenomenal football player for us and we’re excited for what he’s doing now at Syracuse.”