William Fleming football signing day

Omarza Gray is part of Ferrum’s first recruiting class as a DII program.

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

William Fleming football signing day (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – It was signing day at the home of the Colonels where three football players made commitments to play college football.

Offensive lineman Alex Moorman will take his talents to Virginia Union University. A fixture in the trenches, Moorman’s efforts played a big role in Malachi Coleman finding the running room needed to become Fleming’s all-time leading rusher.

Omarza Gray will play at Ferrum College. The offensive and defensive standout is part of the first recruiting class for the Panthers under their division two status.

K’Ron Ferguson will take his talents to Fork Union Military Academy. These three student-athletes played a pivotal role in William Fleming reaching back-to-back Region 5C finals appearances.

