1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Alleghany’s Des Jordan

LOW MOOR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Trophy Tour heads north to Alleghany High School where the quarterback took another big step forward in his development.

It was during week 8 against district rival Glenvar when Des Jordan carried the Cougars in a big way. He completed 17 passes for 252 yards, 2 touchdowns. But the dual threat signal caller didn’t stop their. He added 30 rushing yards and two more scores in the Cougars 34-7 victory.

“We all just had to make sure we execute and just went into it and, you know, some people outside of us, you know, didn’t think we were going to win,” said Jordan. “So, we all had each other we all had to make sure we knew that we were going to win and just went into it doing our job and we executed great.”

Jordan finished his junior campaign with more than 3,000 total yards and 50 total touchdowns.

“The guys in our offense and our defense know that there’s a lot on his shoulders and they don’t seem complain about it,” said Alleghany head coach Will Fields. “They seem shoulder it and take responsibility for it. So, like I said leading by example.”