SALEM, Va. – No. 3 Roanoke fell to No. 5 Guilford on Sunday in the ODAC Men’s Tournament Championship, 79-74. The game was back and forth the entire 40 minutes, with 8 lead changes and 6 times the score tied.

This is the fifth ODAC Championship for the Quakers.

Roanoke is still expected to be in the DIII NCAA Tournament, and will find out their seed on Monday during a watch party.