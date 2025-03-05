WATCH: Northside boys, Salem girls among teams to reach state semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – VHSL State Quarterfinals opened Tuesday night, with over a dozen of our local teams in action. In Class 3 boys action, two-time defending state champion Northside had a shaky start against a pesky Western Albemarle team.

The Warriors and Vikings went back-and-forth for much of the first half before Cy Hardy’s defensive presence made quite the difference. He had two big blocks before halftime before finishing the game with 17 points. Marvin Fields Jr. added 10 points in Northside’s 55-33 victory.

STATE QUARTERFINALS BOYS RESULTS:

-Class 1: Lancaster def. Altavista 77-45

George Wythe def. Chilhowie 64-32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring def. Parry McCluer 84-60

-Class 2: Floyd County def. Virginia High 57-52 (OT)

Graham def. Nelson Co. 66-51

-Class 3: Northside def. Western Albemarle 55-33

Spotswood def. Carroll Co. 71-52

-Class 4: E.C. Glass def. Tuscarora 58-49

STATE QUARTERFINALS GIRLS RESULTS:

-Class 1: Honaker def. Fort Chiswell 43-34

George Wythe def. J.I. Burton 54-47

-Class 2: Ridgeview def. Liberty 65-47

Central-Wise def. James River 83-28

-Class 3: Spotswood def. Staunton River 47-44

Lord Botetourt def. Western Albemarle 57-24

-Class 4: Salem def. Woodgrove 59-49

-Class 5: William Fleming def. Potomac Falls 45-25