Booker leads No. 1 Texas past No. 9 LSU 56-49, setting up rematch with South Carolina for SEC title

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Madison Booker scored 25 points, and No. 1 Texas held on to beat ninth-ranked LSU 56-49 on Saturday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.

The Longhorns will face fifth-ranked South Carolina, which beat No. 10 Oklahoma 93-75 earlier in the day.

Texas (31-2) lost to South Carolina 67-50 on Jan. 12 in Columbia, but avenged that defeat last month with a 66-62 victory in Austin. Texas has not lost since, rattling off 15 consecutive wins.

LSU (28-5), already playing without star Flau’Jae Johnson due to a shin injury, lost their other star player Aneesah Morrow to a left ankle injury in the third quarter. Morrow, who scored a school tournament-record 36 points in Friday night’s 101-87 win over Florida, had to be helped off the court after stepping on an opponent’s foot.

She returned to the LSU bench in the fourth quarter with a boot on her left foot.

Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 11 points.

LSU: Head coach Kim Mulkey again allowed assistant head coach Bob Starkey to coach the team while she continues to grieve the death of a family member. Mulkey watched the game from the middle of LSU’s bench, giving her input at times to Starkey.

Texas: Booker had 18 points in the first half helping the Longhorns built a 29-23 lead.

Morrow left the game with LSU with 8:40 left in the third quarter and the Tigers trailing 32-27.

LSU was 9 for 17 from the foul line.

Beating South Carolina could prove to be a tough task for Texas as the Gamecocks are 17-1 all-time in SEC Tournament games in Greenville. LSU is expected to host an NCAA Tournament game.

