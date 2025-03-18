Christopher Bell and Clay Campbell join Brooke and Eric on Foul Check

ROANOKE, Va. – Racing is set to return to the historic Martinsville Speedway in just over a week, and the buzz is already building—especially around Christopher Bell’s recent three-race win streak. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell stopped by our digital studio to discuss the upcoming race.

“It’s been quite the whirlwind for sure,” Bell said. “To pick up three wins in now five races is something that I’m very—obviously, I’m honored to be a part of—but I’m just so proud of our team. Our team has been working so hard to accomplish just what we’re doing right now, and that’s running well and being consistently up front.”

Campbell acknowledged Bell’s hot streak and hinted at what could be next.

“Three races in a row, that’s astonishing,” Campbell said. “And maybe—who knows—we’ve talked about it several times today, him getting a second Grandfather Clock. That would be pretty cool, so we’re looking forward to the Cook Out 400, and we’ll find out.”

Bell already has a plan for another Martinsville trophy.

“I’ll tell you where that second one’s going—right next to the first one I got,” he said. “Plenty of room.”

The conversation also covered Bell’s journey to earning respect in the Cup Series, the infamous bump-and-run move in NASCAR, and the big question—has he ever had a Martinsville hot dog?

