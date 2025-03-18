Skip to main content
Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

Michael Marot

Associated Press

West Virginia head coach Darian Devries yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries gestures to the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

West Virginia head coach Darian Devries yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Indiana Hoosiers hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach, school officials announced Tuesday.

DeVries spent this past season as West Virginia’s head coach. He spent the previous six at Drake.

DeVries replaces former Indiana star Mike Woodson, who announced last month he would be stepping down at the end of his fourth season in charge of the Hoosiers.

Indiana and West Virginia were both teams left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. School officials plan to introduce DeVries at a news conference Wednesday morning.

