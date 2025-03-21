Skip to main content
Baylor holds off Mississippi State in final seconds to win 75-72 in March Madness

Steve Reed

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. – Robert Wright scored 19 points, V.J. Edgecombe added 16 and No. 9 Baylor squeaked past No. 8 Mississippi State 75-72 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Langston Love added 15 points and Norchad Omier had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (20-14), who led by 11 points in the second half but had to hold off the Bulldogs in the final seconds — and even tenths of seconds.

Josh Hubbard had 26 points to lead the Bulldogs (21-13), who were seeking their first March Madness victory since 2008.

Wright's driving, underhanded, left-handed layup gave Baylor a 37-32 lead at halftime, its biggest to that point. A free throw by Omier made it 60-49 with 8:10 remaining.

But the Bulldogs stormed back and cut the lead to one with 29 seconds left when KeShawn Murphy scored in the lane on a baby hook.

The Bulldogs fouled Edgecombe with 9.3 seconds left and the Big 12 freshman of the year made both.

Claudell Harris Jr airballed a 3-pointer with a chance to tie the game with 1.1 seconds left. Omier was fouled on the inbounds play and the game was seemingly over. But more time was put on the clock and Omier missed the front end of a 1-and-1. The Bulldogs grabbed the rebound with 0.2 seconds left and called timeout.

Hubbard's 3-pointer at the buzzer was no good, although it may not have counted.

Takeaways

Baylor: Coach Scott Drew's Bears entered the tournament having lost six of their last 10 games, but survived this time. It was Drew's 21st NCAA Tournament victory.

Mississippi State: This is the third time in as many seasons that coach Chris Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Before his arrival, the program had reached March Madness just once since 2010.

Up next

Baylor advanced to Sunday's second round to face the Mount St. Mary's-Duke winner.

