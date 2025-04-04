Goad, James earn 1st and 10 accolades

Copy Copy

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour continues to wind down but wouldn’t be complete without a special trip down to Grayson County to recognize not one but two deserving honorees.

Mac Goad was the recpient of the 2024 1st and 10 Josh Leonard Character, Courage and Commitment award. Josh Leonard is a young man with autism who successfully went out for high school football a decade ago at Lord Botetourt. Josh embodied those three aspects in his daily life and continues to do so to this day.

Much like the community in Independence, Goad helped his teammates after the damaging effects of Hurricane Helene damage. On the field, he played through injury finding the will to persevere.

Goad family poses after Mac was awarded the Josh Leonard Character, Courage and Commitment award. (WSLS)

“Just wanted to fill the void in my heart of not being able to go back out there and the chance of me not being able to play anymore,” said Goad. “Just going out there and being able to hold the snap for point after attempts. It just helped a lot.”

The 2024 1st and 10 Coach of the Year award went to Stephen James. In his fourth year at the helm, James guided the Blue Devils to their first ever VHSL Class 1 state title appearance and state runner-up finish.

“You know, you always try to do things the right way and you hope that you know, you are presenting a Good attitude or work ethic for kids because you know in the end you’re you’re trying to prepare these guys for After high school as much as anything and and again, you know, it’s it’s nice to be recognized But in the end if it wasn’t for these kids and coaches and everybody else, you know, I wouldn’t have that opportunity.”