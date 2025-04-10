Jo Adell becomes first Angels player since 2012 to homer twice in an inning

Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell high fives teammates after scoring on a base hit by Taylor Ward during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TAMPA, Fla. – Jo Adell's home run drought ended all at once Thursday as he hit two of the Los Angeles Angels' four homers in an eight-run fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Adell hit Zack Littell's first-pitch slider 408 feet out to center leading off the inning and ended it with a three-run shot to left off Mason Englert.

In between, Taylor Ward hit his second homer of the game and Mike Trout went deep as the Angels finished the fifth with a 10-1 lead.

Adell, who hit a career-high 20 homers last season, came into Thursday batting .185 with no homers.

He was the first Angels player since Kendrys Morales in 2012 to homer twice in an inning and the third player in franchise history to do it. Oakland's Brent Rooker was the only player in the majors to homer twice in an inning last season.

The Angels' five homers through five innings, combined with the four they hit in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays, gave them nine over two games for the first time since 2017.

