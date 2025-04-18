Skip to main content
Hillcats top Red Sox 4-1 in sluggish offensive display

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – In a rather sluggish display of offense Thursday night, the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-1.

The Hillcats improved to 6-6 while the Red Sox fell to 5-7 this season.

Salem had a seemingly golden opportunity to get the games first run in the bottom of the third inning after a lead off triple from Karim Ayubi. But on a pop fly out in left field, Kelvin Diaz throw home made it in time for the out.

Lynchburg finally got going in the fifth inning thanks to a two-run single from Carlos Guttierez. Hillcats plated another run on a throwing error to end the inning with a 3-0 lead.

On the mound, Jogly Garcia was dialed in. He racked up 8 strikeouts in his four innings of work to get the win for the Hillcats.

