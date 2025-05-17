Phung grateful to play Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament again

ROANOKE, Va. – Star-studded talent continues to play in the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament--no exceptions this year. Despite being just 13 years old, Alexandra Phung is playing up in the Girls 15-18 division. The outstanding junior golfer is back in Roanoke on the heels of winning her second straight Drive, Chip and Putt national tournament at The Masters back in April.

“I feel like the pressure that you get on the ted box at Augusta is very similar to the pressure you kind of feel on the first tee of your round,” Phung said. “So, I feel like that mentally prepared me for any psychological fear from water or any people watching. So, I feel like that definitely helped me mentally prepare.”

Phung was the champion in the Girls 14 & Under division last year. In Friday’s opening round, Phung shot a 73, 2-over-par.

Leading the Girls 15-18 division is Salem native Kathryn Ha. She posted a round one score of 65, 6-under-par.

Ira Joshi leads the Girls 14 & Under division (+2), SJ Thomas leads the Boys 14 & Under division (-6) and Talon Dingledine leads the Boys 15-18 division (-4).