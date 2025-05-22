Playing for a cause: 26th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am

ROANOKE, Va. – The 26th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am teed off at Roanoke Country Club Thursday morning. While lots of fun was had on the greens and fairways, golfers were swinging for a good cause.

“We’ve raised more than $2.3 Million dollars over the 26 years,” said Chris Pyle, vice president of Delta Dental of Virginia. “We couldn’t be more excited about the partnership we have with the pros around Virginia and the corporate community in and around Roanoke and all of our vendors and partners that really support this.”

The money raised benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, helping fund club programming, including scholarships for local kids to attend summer camps and more. That includes providing adequate staff, mentors and instructors.

“There’s so many people out from amateurs to pros, the Hokie Way athletes, our kids are here and everybody’s just having a good time and it’s just really encouraging to see so many folks come out and be so excited to support our kids,” said Rebekah Meadows, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

“We really pride ourselves on providing safe care but also unique, special opportunities for our kids and they show up year after year to help us provide wonderful summers,” said Meadows.