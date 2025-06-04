Lanto Griffin qualifies for U.S. Open

Lanto Griffin hits his tee shot on the second hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ROANOKE, Va. – Lanto Griffin has secured his place in the 2025 U.S. Open field after a strong showing at final qualifying in Columbus, Ohio. Griffin carded rounds of 69 and 68 at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, finishing at 7-under-par 137 to tie for second and earn one of six available spots at the site.

The 35-year-old PGA Tour veteran will make his fifth career U.S. Open appearance when the championship returns to Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania from June 12–15.

At the Columbus qualifier, Erik van Rooyen led the field with a 13-under 131. Griffin was joined in qualification by Bud Cauley and Justin Lower, who also finished at 7-under 137, as well as Harrison Ott at 6-under 138. Cameron Young claimed the final spot in a five-man playoff at 5-under 139.

Griffin’s qualification adds to his recent momentum on the PGA Tour, where he has been working to regain his form following back surgery in 2022. He is scheduled to compete in this week’s RBC Canadian Open as he prepares for Oakmont.

The 2025 U.S. Open will mark Griffin’s return to the major championship stage, offering him another opportunity to compete at the highest level of the sport.