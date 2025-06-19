Former Jets and Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley announces his retirement after 11 years in NFL

FILE - New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during an NFL football game against he Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

C.J. Mosley is ready to tackle life beyond playing football.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection during an 11-year NFL career with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, Mosley announced Thursday, his 33rd birthday, that he's retiring.

Mosley was released by the Jets in March after playing in just four games last season because of a toe injury and later a herniated disk in his neck.

A popular playmaker and leader during his career, Mosley made his announcement with a 2-minute, 10-second video post on his Instagram page titled “Once upon a time ...” that included highlights of his playing career.

“Today, it is time to wake up from my childhood dream and share it with the next generation,” Mosley said. "I spent my whole life and career building my legacy. Now it's time to start a new chapter with new dreams. It won't be easy, but I'm here to tell you every sacrifice is worth it.

“When you wake up, what will your legacy look like?”

Mosley, the 17th overall pick by Baltimore in the 2014 draft out of Alabama, had nearly 1,100 career tackles with 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

He played five standout seasons with the Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 and was the heartbeat of New York’s defense during his tenure as one of the NFL’s top tacklers.

“Captain! Thankful for the memories we couldn’t have asked for a better leader!” former Jets teammate and current Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers commented on Mosley's post.

“Half-Man Half-Amazing congrats on a great career bro,” former Ravens teammate and current Baltimore assistant special teams coach Anthony Levine wrote.

Mosley, who is from Theodore, Alabama, was rated as one of the top high school linebackers in the country before heading to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide after getting offers from several top football programs.

He made a quick impact in college, earning Freshman All-American honors, and helped Alabama win consecutive BCS national championships during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Mosley also won the Butkus Award in 2013 as college football's top linebacker.

Baltimore drafted him with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft and he became the first Ravens player voted to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He made the Pro Bowl three more times before leaving for New York and signing what was then the largest free agent deal for an inside linebacker.

Mosley had an impressive debut with the Jets with five tackles and returned an interception by Josh Allen for a touchdown against the Bills, but he injured his groin in the third quarter and played in just one more game that season.

He opted out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned the following season and reestablished himself as a consistent playmaker who routinely led the Jets in tackles while playing in all but one game during the next three years. Mosley was voted a team captain during each season he played in New York.

Mosley also was praised by then-coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 2021 when the linebacker remade his body by slimming down from 250 pounds to 231 to be more mobile in New York’s faster sideline-to-sideline defense.

He was limited to just four games last season by his toe and neck injuries and said he was uncertain about his playing future. Jamien Sherwood, who replaced Mosley last season when the veteran was injured, led the Jets in tackles and was re-signed to a three-year, $45 million contract — signaling an end to Mosley's time in New York.

“C.J. was the epitome of a class act as a teammate, player and leader for the last six seasons,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement when Mosley was released.

