1st and 10 Camp Tour: Radford Bobcats

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Bobcats are just two seasons removed from a state championship, and expectations remain high as they prepare for the 2025 campaign under fifth-year head coach Michael Crist.

The Bobcats, who finished 8-4 last season with a region semifinal appearance, continue to be known for producing talented skill players who embrace not only winning but doing things the right way.

“We’ve never used the word, let’s go win a championship. We don’t talk about winning a game,” Crist said. “We talk about doing the things we have to do Monday through Thursday in order to give ourselves a chance to be successful. And the reality is that goes all the way back in the offseason. These are the things we have to do to give ourselves a chance as a team to be successful. But most importantly, this is what you have to do to give yourself a chance to be successful as an individual.”

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jaden Hendricks echoed the sentiment.

“We just go to our standards and we know what those standards are,” Hendricks said. “We know how Radford football is played. I mean, we got the banners to show for it. We got the rings to show for it. And we’re just going to keep working hard and just keep putting that into work.”

Radford Bobcats playbook (WSLS)

An aggressive defense and a dynamic offense will once again be the identity for Radford. The Bobcats open their season at home on Aug. 29 against George Wythe. The program will also honor the late legendary coach Norm Lineburg, who passed away earlier this summer.