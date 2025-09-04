Golden State Valkyries sign Liz Kitley to hardship contract

FILE - The WNBA logo is seen near a hoop before an WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Golden State Valkyries have signed rookie center Liz Kitley to a seven-day hardship contract, the team announced Wednesday, stepping in while guard Tiffany Hayes remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 former Virginia Tech standout and three-time ACC Player of the Year, was selected 24th overall in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She spent the 2024 season rehabilitating from a torn ACL suffered in the final collegiate game of her Hokies career.

Recommended Videos

Kitley made her WNBA debut this year, appearing in 12 games—starting once—and averaging 8.2 minutes, contributing 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game before being waived by Las Vegas in late June to clear roster space following a trade for forward NaLyssa Smith.

Statistical snapshot for the Aces (2025):

12 games played, 1 start

8.2 minutes per game, 1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds

Field-goal percentage: 30.4% (7-for-23)

Her most notable performance came in late May against the Seattle Storm, when she scored a then-career-high 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in just 16 minutes—a showing that provided hope of expanded playing time.

Coach Becky Hammon praised her development, noting that she was “getting better every time,” while emphasizing that post players often take time to adjust to the WNBA’s speed and physicality, especially coming off a major injury.

Following the trade, Kitley became an unrestricted free agent, with multiple teams reportedly interested in her services.

At Virginia Tech, Kitley left a stellar legacy: ACC record-holder for rebounds (1,506), double-doubles (76), and the Hokies’ all-time leader in points (2,709), minutes played, games started, and many other categories. Her No. 33 jersey was retired in a ceremony at Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 19, 2025.