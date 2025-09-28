Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider

Sports

India beats Pakistan by 5 wickets to win cricket's Asia Cup with 2 balls remaining

Associated Press

1 / 5
India's Tilak Varma bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, left, and batting partner Sahibzada Farhan run between the wickets during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India's Tilak Varma, left, and batting partner Shivam Dube touch gloves during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
A private security guard pacifies India and Pakistani fans during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India's Tilak Varma celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

India's Tilak Varma bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

DUBAI – India has won cricket’s Asia Cup with a five-wicket victory over archrival Pakistan in Sunday’s final with only two balls remaining.

Put into bat, Pakistan collapsed from 113-1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Recommended Videos

That looked like being enough after defending champion India’s terrible start to its innings, dropping to 20-3 after four overs, including the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma.

But Tilak Varma (69 not out) and Shivam Dube (33) led the recovery as India reached 150-5 in 19.4 overs.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos