India beats Pakistan by 5 wickets to win cricket's Asia Cup with 2 balls remaining
India's Tilak Varma bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
DUBAI – India has won cricket’s Asia Cup with a five-wicket victory over archrival Pakistan in Sunday’s final with only two balls remaining.
Put into bat, Pakistan collapsed from 113-1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
That looked like being enough after defending champion India’s terrible start to its innings, dropping to 20-3 after four overs, including the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma.
But Tilak Varma (69 not out) and Shivam Dube (33) led the recovery as India reached 150-5 in 19.4 overs.
