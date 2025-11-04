Freshman Darryn Peterson impresses with 21 points in 22 minutes in win for No. 19 Kansas

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Green Bay, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson made his presence felt in an abbreviated stint against Green Bay in the teams' season opener.

Peterson, a potential No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft, scored 21 points in 22 minutes in his debut for the No. 19 Jayhawks in a 94-51 win over Green Bay on Monday night.

“That was literally the easiest 21 points in 21 minutes of action,” Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb said. “I thought our guys guarded well. ... I don’t think he broke a sweat.”

Peterson scored 26 points in 25 minutes in Kansas’ exhibition opener against Louisville. But, he missed the next exhibition game against Fort Hays State because of cramps.

Kansas coach Bill Self said Peterson could have played more than 22 minutes if it was necessary Monday night.

But, the combination of returning cramps and a 21-point halftime lead made keeping Peterson out an easy decision for Self, especially with a game against No. 25 North Carolina looming on Friday night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“It was bothering him,” Self said. “He said he felt it coming on. So (there was) no reason to (push it). Hopefully we can get him out there for practice tomorrow. If it had been a closer game, I’m sure he would try to go back out there.”

Peterson was especially impressive in the first half, when he scored 18 of his points. He was 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting two of Kansas’ three 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

“We loved him on film more so than a lot of the other freshmen around the country,” Gottlieb said.

After seeing him in game action, Self said he’s impressed with more than just the effortless scoring ability his prized freshman possesses.

“He makes the game look easy,” Self said. “It’s not that easy. In the first half, he was playing downhill, and he played really well. He’s a good player. His poise is well beyond his years, without question.

“Teams will do a good job guarding him. He’ll have off nights, and that stuff’s going to happen. He’s young, but he’s about as mature as any 18-year old around anywhere.”

Self, who is a stickler for defense, even likes Peterson’s defensive effort.

“I think he could be great defensively. He could be. It’s like the hashtag-potential, which means it has not happened yet. But I think he could be great defensively.

“I think he loves playing. And the last I checked, that’s 50 percent of being out there.”

