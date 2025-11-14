Roanoke wrestling dominates SVU in ODAC opener

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke Maroons wrestling team turned in a dominant performance Thursday night, routing Southern Virginia University Knights by a score of 53-0 in their dual meet inside the Cregger Center.

The Maroons were tabbed to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the preseason poll and they proved why.

From start to finish, the Maroons enforced their will on the mat, not allowing a single bout-win to Southern Virginia.

125: Connor Lenahan (Roa) over Jaton Wellington (Fall 1:42)

133: Jude Robson (Roa) over Joseph Comaduron (TF 19-4, 1:48)

141: Mark Samuel (Roa) over Porter Kinne (TF 17-2, 1:59)

149: Taylor Smith (Roa) over Richie Kulessa (TF 19-4, 2:48)

157: Casey Smith (Roa) over Kyler North (TF 15-0, 2:27)

165: Kyle Lee (Roa) over Wyatt Kinne (SVU) (Fall 1:55)

174: Xavier Preston (Roa) over Tanner Giatras (TF 19-3, 3:00)

184: Brock Sullivan (Roa) over SVU (For.)

197: Hunter Moore (Roa) over Hank Svedin (Fall 1:34)

285: Nicholas Cook (Roa) over Marc Richardson (MD 10-2)

The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund awarded four more scholarships Thursday night to Mark Samuel, Xavier Preston, Brock Sullivan and Cade Parent.

Xavier Preston receives a KNSF Scholarship (WSLS)

Brock Sullivan receives a KNSF Scholarship (WSLS)

Mark Samuel receives a KNSF Scholarship (WSLS)