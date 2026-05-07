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Forest Fire Department rescues cat stuck in door Wednesday

Stuck cat (Courtesy of FFD) (FFD2026)

FOREST, Va. – The Forest Fire Department announced Thursday that it had rescued a cat that was stuck in a door in a garage Wednesday night.

According to the department, the call came in just after 9 p.m. after the department had responded to a motor vehicle crash.

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The cat became trapped under a garage door where a gap existed between the door and the floor. Members of Rescue 5 quickly collaborated to secure the cat and prevent further injury, working to open the door and safely extract the cat.

Once free, officials say, the cat ran back home.

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