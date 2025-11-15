Floyd County wins close 26-21 battle against James River to advance to semis

The past two years, James River had just four wins combined, but Coach Jack Baker has the Knights sitting at 5-5 entering the playoffs, visiting Floyd County.

Floyd County led 7-0 early, but Gavin Binns got a score and set up what would have been the game-tying score, but a missed extra point would cut the score to 7-6.

Floyd’s offense did not slow down, however. John Hajek, with a big gain, set up a Sam Phillips touchdown pass to give the Buffaloes a 14-6 lead.

James River still had plenty of fight left,in the second quarter, Merit Hammons set up the game-tying score to knot the score at 14-14, but Floyd hung on, winning the game 26-21.