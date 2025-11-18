Lord Botetourt’s Jones plays complete game to earn Week 12 honors

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt has reached the playoffs every season under head coach Jamie Harless, and senior running back Quinten Jones helped keep that streak alive, and then some, in Friday’s Region 3D quarterfinal against Cave Spring.

Jones, who wears No. 0, scored three rushing touchdowns and added a 70-yard punt return for another score in the Cavaliers’ 42-7 win over the Knights. He finished with 16 carries for 203 yards and contributed nine tackles on defense, including four tackles for loss.

For his performance in all three phases, Jones has been named Player of the Week.