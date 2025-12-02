Another hard hit to Jaxson Dart underscores tough return for Giants rookie quarterback

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The return of Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants lineup didn’t provide much of a spark, though the rookie quarterback came close to learning a valuable lesson the hard way.

In the first quarter of Monday night’s 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots, Dart scrambled out of the pocket to make a play. As he neared the Giants sideline, Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss delivered a hard but legal hit, briefly sending Dart airborne.

Dart missed the previous two games with a concussion, underscoring why there would be concern after Elliss came charging in his direction. Dart shrugged off the hit to finish 17 of 24 for 139 yards and one touchdown pass, but the Giants dropped their seventh straight game.

“Jaxson’s an aggressive football player. He’s on the sideline, trying to get himself out of bounds. He bounced up. He’s a tough kid,” Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka said. “Obviously, we don’t want him to take any hits that are unnecessary.”

One New York player – tight end Theo Johnson – took exception to the hit and immediately got in Elliss’ face. After a brief scuffle that involved players from both sides and concluded with an unnecessary roughness penalty assessed to Johnson, the sight of Dart standing upright and leading the huddle was interpreted as a close call that went the Giants’ way for a change.

“I would do the same for him (Johnson). That’s the relationship that we have. You saw the O-line get in there. We have each other’s backs,” Dart said. “It’s not fun losing. It doesn’t look super bright from the outside, but it takes time to turn things around. Everybody wants it now. I’m hoping that we can continue to build and find a little bit of momentum.”

The 12-yard run also served as a reminder that if Dart doesn’t alter his approach, his shelf life as an NFL quarterback may be drastically cut short. From his point of view, it’s about staying true to an outlook he insists has worked for him since high school.

“This is football. Whether I’m inside the pocket or outside the pocket, I’m going to get hit. We’re not playing soccer out there. It’s just part of the game,” Dart said. “I’ve played this way my entire life. It shouldn’t be a shocker to anyone who has followed my career.”

Dart doesn’t have far to look when it comes to an example of a young quarterback changing his viewpoint when it comes to being more cautious. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie season included battling concussion concerns that heightened the importance of learning to slide more effectively to avoid future injuries.

Now in his second year taking snaps from center for New England, Maye has managed to steer clear of the issues that plagued him a season ago. With a prime-time audience looking on, Maye strengthened his MVP candidacy and helped the Patriots take another step in their quest to win the AFC East for the first time since 2019, which was Tom Brady’s final season at Gillette Stadium.

On a night when Maye passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, his fourth-quarter decision to slide as he approached the boundary closest to the Giants sideline represented an area of growth for a player who was once in Dart’s shoes.

“He’s done a great job,” Dart said when asked about Maye postgame. “I’m not into comparisons. Everyone’s journey is different. I’ve known Drake for years. He also struggled during his first year. I’m just trying my best to change this franchise around and do my part. Just have to stay diligent with that.”

Even though he’s taken some big hits this season, Dart plans to continue making plays with his arm and legs. He also provided a concise and to-the-point response to those questioning his physical and competitive approach.

“Tell them thanks for looking out for me,” Dart said.

