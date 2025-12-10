Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
Larry Lage
Associated Press
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, saying a university investigation had found evidence of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”
The stunning announcement said Moore’s alleged conduct was a “clear violation of university policy.”
Moore, the team's former offensive coordinator, was promoted to the top job in January 2024. to replace Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) are set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks.
