Jordan Stolz falls in the 100 meters at US Olympic trials but the star speedskater will go to Milan

The Pettit National Ice Center is seen in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, the first day of the U.S. Olympic trials for long track speedskating. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)

MILWAUKEE – Star speedskater Jordan Stolz shockingly stumbled to the ice right after the start of the men’s 1,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials for long track speedskating on Saturday but still finished with the third-fastest time and will head to the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Stolz caught the toe of one of his skates on the slick surface, lost his footing and tripped after fewer than five strides at the Pettit National Ice Center, about 40 miles south of his hometown of Kewaskum.

He quickly rose and continued to race, faring well enough to turn in the third-fastest time of 33 entrants.

“I just didn't have my feeling when I got to the line,” Stolz told NBC after Saturday's race, able to smile while discussing what happened. “I was able to get right back on my feet and keep going.”

He said when something like that fall happens, it can “keep you realistic.”

The 21-year-old Stolz is not just considered a medal contender for at least three events, including the 1,000, at the Feb. 6-22 Games — he is probably the favorite for gold in those.

In addition to owning the world record in the 1,000, which he set in 2024, Stolz is a two-time world champion at each of the three sprint distances: 500, 1,000 and 1,500.

Because of past results, Stolz was pre-qualified for those races and so only needed to show up at the starting line and take part Saturday to officially lock in a roster spot for Milan. Despite the misstep, he did end up with a time good enough to be among the trio of automatic qualifiers in the 1,000, joining winner Conor McDermott-Mostowy and second-place finisher Cooper Mcleod, who both also head to Italy.

McDermott-Mostowy clocked 1 minute, 7.606 seconds, with Mcleod 0.24 behind and Stolz 0.36 off the pace.

Earlier Saturday, Erin Jackson qualified in the women’s 1,000 by finishing faster than her good friend, world record-holder Brittany Bowe.

At the trials four years ago, Jackson slipped during the 500 and failed to earn a spot in that event. But Bowe, who did qualify in the 500, gave up her spot to Jackson, who then went to Beijing and became the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics.

Bowe had the fastest time Saturday heading into the final two-woman heat, when Jackson completed the 1,000 in 1:14.63 seconds. That was 0.39 faster than Bowe. They both grew up in Ocala, Florida, and started in inline skating before switching to the ice.

Saturday’s performance by Jackson was all the more impressive because she tore her left hamstring just before the start of a World Cup meet in December.

The women’s and men’s 500 and 1,500 meters are scheduled for Sunday, and both mass starts are Monday.

U.S. Speedskating said Bowe will get the second U.S. berth in the 1,000. She turns 38 next month and will be heading to her fourth Olympics — and has said this will be her final appearance.

Bowe earned a bronze medal in the 1,000 at Beijing and a bronze in team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

