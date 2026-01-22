James River’s Miller signs letter of intent to Montreat wrestling

BUCHANAN, Va. – The start of the James River wrestling meet Wednesday night was a treat. Before the grappling started, a special signing ceremony was held for Georgia Miller who will attend Montreat College.

“It’s kind of crazy, just stepping on the map my freshman year, I never really imagined it being this big and coming like for me to go on to the next level is really amazing,” said Miller, who started wrestling as a way to past the time when she was a freshman.

That hobby turned into a passion on the mats.

Miller is the first female at James River High School to ever sign a letter of intent to wrestle in college. She’s also said to be the first Botetourt County native and member of Botetourt Training Center to commit to wrestle collegiately.

“Very rarely missed a practice, always has a smile, always asking for the tough coach Bobby practices and she stuck with it,” said Bobby Stewart, the head wrestling coach at James River. “She’s done the offseason work, she’s made many a trip to Purler wrestling camp out west.”

Miller has wrestled in multiple tournaments this season and is now preparing for the zone qualifier to be held at Franklin County High School next weekend.