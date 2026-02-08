Skip to main content
Rockets' Alperen Sengun apologizes publicly for directing gender-based insult at female official

Cliff Brunt

Associated Press

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Gerald Leong)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic appeals to referee Jenna Reneau in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Gerald Leong)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun publicly apologized for directing a gender-based insult at official Jenna Reneau during a loss Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics.

Sengun was upset about non-call on a drive while the Rockets were on their way to a 114-93 home loss. He took his frustrations out on her, used the insult word multiple times and was ejected. He addressed the incident Saturday after having his 10th career triple-double in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying said he went to her immediately after that game to apologize.

“Sometimes, you can’t control yourself, but I should have known better,” he said. “But I fixed it, and then I went to the locker room and I apologized. I shake (her) hand and said that would never happen again. It just happened in the heat of the moment and she understood, and it was good by both ends.”

