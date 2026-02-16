Dolphins releasing star receiver Tyreek Hill in major roster cuts, AP source says

FILE - Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill looks toward the field son the sideline before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins are releasing star receiving Tyreek Hill, ending the All-Pro's four-year tenure in Miami, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hill, who turns 31 on March 1, is recovering from a season-ending injury suffered in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 29 that required surgery to repair significant damage to his left knee, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

It is one of several major roster cuts the Dolphins made on Monday morning, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any announcements. Miami also will release two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb and cut offensive lineman James Daniels and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, the person said.

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade with Kansas City ahead of the 2022 season and gave him a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position at the time.

His contract, which runs through 2026, would have represented around $51 million against Miami's cap.

