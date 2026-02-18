North Cross lacrosse trio commit to college ranks

ROANOKE, Va. – It was signing day at North Cross school where three lacrosse players made their college commitments. Sebastian Miller is heading to Hampton University, Mason Jolley will play at Queens University and Ethan Grigas will play at Swarthmore College. All three have been pivotal to the Raiders recent state championships.

“It shows the level of compete that our team has and that compete that I’m going to have to bring to the next level next year, so stuff like that,” said Grigas.

“The teams we play and the competition we play, it sets you up for that level and to know that gives you the confidence and ability that you know that you can do this and play against those caliber of players,” said Jolley. “They’re also going to great schools.”

“You know, the coaches, when I first talked to them, they were talking about shocking the world and that’s something I really want to do,” Miller said. “I feel like going there is going to be a part of a big change that’s going into that program and I feel like I’m excited for it and I think I’ll be able to fit in well.”

MORE INFO ON EACH STUDENT ATHLETE:

Sebastian Miller has been a student at North Cross for 6 years and a valuable member of the Boys Varsity Lacrosse team since 8th grade, where he is currently a 4X VISAA D2 State Champion (2025, 2023, 2022, 2021) with the Raiders. Miller has already earned 1st Team All-Conference honors twice and last year was also named 1st Team All-State and his team’s 2025 MVP. Miller began playing lacrosse at the age of five and was eventually drawn to North Cross to play for Coach Pollock and the school’s strong lacrosse program. Over the years Miller has also played for several successful travel teams including Sweetlax Carolina and Sweetlax Triad Elite, as well as a top 50 club lacrosse team stacked with numerous other D1 players. After all the time and effort Miller has put into his lacrosse career, he is very much looking forward to taking his talents to Hampton University next year where he really likes all the coaches and he feels they truly believe in him and that they will help him develop as a player and fulfill his dream of playing D1 lacrosse. Aside from lacrosse, Miller has been an invaluable multi-sport student athlete for North Cross all his years, having lettered three years on the Boys Varsity Basketball team, playing two years of JV basketball prior to that and then just this past Fall, suited up for the Varsity Football team as a WR and helped the Raiders win the 2025 VISAA D2 Football State Championship title. With the 2026 Boys Varsity Lacrosse season around the corner, Miller is looking to add to his career total of 105 goals, 58 assists, and 59 ground balls, but most importantly, to win his 5th overall Lacrosse State Championship for the Raiders, leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to deny. We sincerely thank you Sebastian for all your hard work and commitment to so many of our North Cross teams over the years and wish you much success with your academic and lacrosse career at Hampton University next Fall!

Mason Jolley has been a student at North Cross for 4 years and an incredible force on the Boys Varsity Lacrosse team since 9th grade, where he is currently a 2X VISAA D2 State Champion (2025, 2023) with the Raiders. As midfield and attack, Jolley has already scored 119 career goals in 53 games and earned both 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-State in each of the last two seasons. Jolley began playing lacrosse in the 4th grade and was eventually drawn to North Cross for high school seeking both a strong lacrosse program and academics and to help prepare him for college. Jolley has played travel lacrosse with Valley Select and Sweetlax Carolina and is currently still playing for Team Carolina, which is ranked top 50 in the country and was Champion of the Legends National Showcase. Excited to pursue his dream of playing D1 lacrosse, Jolley ultimately chose Queens University of Charlotte because of their high level lacrosse, strong business school, beautiful campus and great city. But before Jolley heads off to the next level, he has big plans to help his North Cross Raiders win one more Boys Lacrosse State Championship this Spring, which will personally give him 3 rings and bookends on an outstanding highschool career. Mason, we thank you so much for all that you have given to North Cross and to our community over the years and wish you all the best at Queens University next year!!

Ethan Grigas has been a student at North Cross for 6 years and a big time player for the Boys Varsity Lacrosse team since 8th grade, where he is currently a 3X VISAA D2 State Champion (2025, 2023, 2022) with the Raiders. In both 2024 and 2025, Grigas earned 1st Team All-Conf and 1st Team All-State and was named the team’s 2024 MVP as a 10th grader! Playing attack, so far, Grigas has scored 100 goals in 62 games and added 97 assists, totalling 197pts as a Raider. Grigas began playing lacrosse when he was in the 1st grade and came to North Cross as a 7th grader, when his family was seeking quality education during the COVID years along with strong athletic programs that matched the academic curriculum. Initially Grigas played middle school football and basketball too, but eventually lacrosse took priority. Over the years, Grigas has played for many notable travel teams including Valley Select, Dukes Virginia, and Fusion Lacrosse. Currently, Grigas has spent the last six years playing for Team 91 Charlotte, a top 40 team in the country and Team 91 South, a top 20 national team. Constantly looking to excel, Girgas is excited to join Swarthmore College Men’s Lacrosse team next year and was drawn to the program not only for the school’s academic prestige, but to be a part of the special culture that the Garnet players and coaches have created both on and off the field. But before Grigas gets to represent his new school, he has one big goal for his current team and that is to win one more State Championship for the Raiders and go out on top! Ethan, we thank you for your grit and determination and all that you have given to North Cross School and we wish you much success next year at Swarthmore College!