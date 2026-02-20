Skip to main content
Fog icon
49º
Join Insider
Trending
The backcountry ski trip hit by avalanche was led by an outfit offering mountain adventures globally
Virginia Bill aims to cut electric bills
Virginia’s first wind farm to supply all power to Google
Danville officials expect boil water advisory to extend through Saturday
Virginia judge temporarily blocks Democrats’ redistricting work on bid to flip 4 congressional seats
The Current

Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry to be re-evaluated in 10 days after 2nd MRI on knee

Associated Press

1 / 3
USA Stripes guard Stephen Curry arrives to the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, talks with San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox after an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

USA Stripes guard Stephen Curry arrives to the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State star Stephen Curry had a second MRI on his troublesome right knee that revealed no structural damage, although the two-time NBA MVP is expected to miss at least another five games before being re-evaluated.

The 37-year-old guard last played Jan. 30. He has been diagnosed with patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising, otherwise referred to as runner’s knee.

Recommended Videos

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

“It’s just lingering soreness,” Kerr said Thursday before a game against Boston. “We were hoping, obviously, that he’d be ready for tonight after getting the All-Star break but wasn’t the case. He just needs more time.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.