Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
77º
Join Insider
Trending
Gov. Spanberger announces nearly $9 million investment in Interstate Group facility in Giles County
Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Noem after mounting criticism over her leadership
Governor Spanberger releases statement on Virginia’s redistricting amendment ahead of early voting
The Current

Sports

Mia Moore scores 10 of her 19 in the 4th and Clemson women beat Virginia 63-50 in ACC Tournament

Clemson’s lead did not drop below nine points in the final five minutes

Associated Press, Associated Press

Clemson University plays University of Virginia in the second round of the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Hancock/ACC). (Andrew Hancock, Andrew Hancock/ACC)

DULUTH, Ga. – Mia Moore scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Taylor Johnson-Matthews finished with 10 points and Clemson beat Virginia 63-50 on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson (21-10), which reached 21 wins in a season for the first time since 2000-01, advances to play top-seeded and 13th-ranked Duke on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Recommended Videos

Hannah Kohn and Johnson-Matthews each made a 3-pointer in the final 80 seconds of the third quarter to give Clemson a 43-39 lead. Then Moore made Clemson’s 10th 3-pointer - on just 20 attempts - early in the fourth to make it 50-41.

Moore banked in a shot in traffic to extend Clemson’s lead to 60-48 late in the fourth. She made all four of her shots in the fourth to help the Tigers shoot 85.7% in the frame.

Clemson’s lead did not drop below nine points in the final five minutes despite going 7 of 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth. Virginia was just 5 of 15 from the field in the fourth with three turnovers.

Virginia (19-11) was looking to collect 20 wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Paris Clark scored 15 points and Kymora Johnson added 12 for Virginia. Sa’Myah Smith had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Clemson, the No. 9 seed, edged Duke 53-51 in the only regular-season meeting on Feb. 22.

Virginia, which had 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00, awaits an invitation to play in a postseason tournament.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.