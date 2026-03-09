Giants Sign Former Virginia Tech Star Tremaine Edmunds to Three-Year Deal

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The New York Giants strengthened their defense Monday, agreeing to terms with veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on a three-year contract worth $36 million, according to multiple reports.

Edmunds, 27, joins New York less than a week after being released by the Chicago Bears. The deal reportedly includes $23.7 million fully guaranteed.

A former standout at Virginia Tech Hokies football, Edmunds was originally selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the league’s most productive linebackers. Over eight NFL seasons with Buffalo and Chicago, he has totaled 900 tackles, 14 interceptions and 8.5 sacks.

Edmunds spent the past three seasons with Chicago, where he recorded 335 tackles, nine interceptions and 24 passes defended in 45 games.

The move addresses a need at linebacker for New York, which recently released veteran Bobby Okereke ahead of free agency.

Edmunds brings postseason experience as well, starting all 10 playoff games he has appeared in and recording 84 tackles and nine passes defended.

At Virginia Tech, the Danville, Virginia native was a two-time All-ACC selection and one of the nation’s top defensive players before declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season.

The signing adds a veteran presence to a Giants defense looking to rebound heading into the 2026 season.